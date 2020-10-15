First PC Build?

What is the first PC you ever built all by yourself?

I built an AMD rig around 2000?, I honestly don't recall the specs, and that newegg account is long gone, but I fondly remember being terrified I had a dead motherboard as the clear cmos jumper was set at clear out of the box and until I read about trying to reset the cmos, I didn't notice it.
 
first full custom build for me was a duron 600 that i promptly OC'd to 1133 as that was as high as the voltage limit on the mobo would allow, i think it was KT7A (KT133A). had the second highest oc i could find online.
 
