First mining rig rtx 3070

Shaftshaper
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2021
- Messages
- 1
Hello guys,
I am working on the construction of my first ethereum mining rig and I would like to ask you for your help.
I am wondering if all the available components at this moment that I choose are compatible. Could you give me your feedback or tips ?
- MSI Z390-A PRO
- 3x rtx 3070 (mark and exact model are not known yet as I will receive what will be available first in 1-2 weeka)
- Intel Core i5-9400F
- HyperX 8GB DDR4 3200 MHz CL16 FURY series
- SSD Apacer AS350 120gb
- Corsair HX850i 80+Platinum
- 3x Kolink PCI-E 1x to 16x powered riser card
- button on/off
I am still not sur for OS. Any suggestions ?
Thanks again
