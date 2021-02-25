First mining rig rtx 3070

Hello guys,



I am working on the construction of my first ethereum mining rig and I would like to ask you for your help.

I am wondering if all the available components at this moment that I choose are compatible. Could you give me your feedback or tips ?



- MSI Z390-A PRO

- 3x rtx 3070 (mark and exact model are not known yet as I will receive what will be available first in 1-2 weeka)

- Intel Core i5-9400F

- HyperX 8GB DDR4 3200 MHz CL16 FURY series

- SSD Apacer AS350 120gb

- Corsair HX850i 80+Platinum

- 3x Kolink PCI-E 1x to 16x powered riser card

- button on/off



I am still not sur for OS. Any suggestions ?



Thanks again