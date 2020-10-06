First custom loop, question about the drain valve.

So I'm putting together my first custom loop and have a question about where/how to install the drain valve. I have a fractal s2 vision and the pump will be going in the bottom right of the case, which will be the lowest point of the loop, attached to the radiator which will be front mounted.
Below is the pump/reservoir I am getting. Can I install the drain valve into the right inlet, the one covered by the plug?
If so, would I only need an extender and the ball valve? Am I missing anything?
extender https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-af-extender-6mm-m-m-g1-4-nickel
valve https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-af-ball-valve-10mm-g1-4-nickel
Any other suggestions would be appreciated.
In case these questions are asked. I will be doing soft tubing, cooling the cpu and gpu, reason is for better temps and noise, and I will be mounting a 360 radiator to the front of the case.
