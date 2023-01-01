First Custom Loop - Lots of Questions

I've built many PC's but never a custom loop. I promised the family a new water cooled build for x-mas so here we are. My son has his heart set on an as white as possible build so finding available parts is less than pleasant. Couple that with all the learning I am doing on water cooling and I thought it would be good to ask some questions here and get your overall thoughts. Sorry in advance for the long post:



My current thoughts for the build are:



Case: Lian Li o11 Dynamic Evo - White - in Normal orientation (glass on left as you face the case)



Mobo: This is going to have to be black for reasons of feature set and availablity. My son likes the look of the MSI MEG Z790 ACE. Since it is an EATX and it may be better to upright mount the GPU block (installing in upwards orientation on the front right side of the case, not the vertical mount in front of the mobo) I am considering overriding him here and getting an ATX - either the MSI MPG Carbon WIfi, Rog Maximus Z790 Hero, or Rog Strix Z790-E Gaming.



CPU - Likely will be i713700K (perhaps if I want overkill then the i9 13900k). Was planning on an EK Quantum Velocity 2 WB for the CPU.



GPU - Already have a 4080 FE and an EK Quantum Vector 2 WB



I wont be doing any RAM or M.2 cooling.



If anyone has any particular comments/insights on the build above I'd be happy to hear them. But now onto the specific cooling questions.



Radiators



I was planning on using two 360 radiators in the top and bottom mount positions. It is very hard to find available 360mm radiators, much less ones in white (if they need to be black so be it). According to EK's configurator I need about 850W of cooling power and their website recommends 2 of their 30mm Quantum S360's (total 860W) in the top and bottom positions (they are of course out of stock of those until who knows when).



So I have my eye on some white Nemesis 360GTS's. But the models available are called 360GTS Ultra Stealth U-Flow in primer or in white. I cannot tell if those are a different model than the 360GTS on HWL's website. All the details seem identical but the marketing fluff in the name is nowhere to be found on HWL's website. Does anyone know if they are the same? If so, would two of those do the job? Based on EK recommendations, and the thought that the GTS's would outperform the EK S series I am guessing so. I have read that the GTS are a touch wider than normal 360's and have been a problem in certain applications in my case. Is that a problem with the GTS in the EVO in the top or bottom mount location?



If I need more cooling I can also get 360GTR's in primer or in white and could use that in the top spot with a GTS on the bottom. But, can you mix the GTS and GTR in one loop? The HWL website has a compatibility statements for each and neither mention the other. I could also use a GTR on top and bottom if I went with the ATX board and the upright mount (I think a GTR on bottom might be too tight for tubing runs if I mount the GPU block traditionally).



As for push/pull exhaust/intake I'd love your thoughts for this setup. In addition to the back 120 mm fan I can add more to the side if necessary for intake/exhaust unless of course I upright mount the GPU block in that location. Note I'd really like the radiator fans to the inside of the case with each radiator mounted directly to the chassis. So a pull set up if intaking and a push setup if exhausting.



Pump/Reservoir



I have not done a lot of research here. My son likes the look of pumps and reservoirs better than distro plates and wants it in the visible portion of the case. I was planning on getting the EK Quantum Kintetic TBE 200 D5 mainly for ease of integrating RGB. Is that sufficient/mistake?



Fans



I have not done much research here, but again the ease of integrating RGB by using EK Loop fans is intriguing. Mistake?



Upright Mounting GPU

Are there any performance advantages to upright mounting the GPU? I would think removing the GPU from its traditional location would open up air flow and provide a cleaner/more open look (especially with a reservoir/pump in the interior). Any problems there I am not envisioning (e.g. conflicts with the new 40xx power connectors/finding custom length pcie cables long enough to run through the concealed portion of the case to the mobo)?



Sorry again for the super long post and myriad of questions - but appreciate any advice you are willing to share.