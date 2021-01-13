First AIO ever, What's Proper AIO mounting/orientation?

Hi all, after a lot of debate, I ordered the EK AIO 360MM rgb: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0842YK4L5/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
To cool my 10850K which can do 5.0 all core and possibly more.
When I asked about air vs CLC vs AIO, people mentioned having proper orientation and so I watched these two videos; Gamer Nexus:
And Jayz3cents:
I do plan on top mounting the AIO since doing front mounting might get in the way of future expansions HDD cage wise in my case: Phanteks P500a RGB
From these two videos, it appears I should be good just mounting the AIO on top? And the main risk is when you do front mounting? Is that the gist of these two videos?
Just want to make sure the AIO is mounted properly so it can last longer. Also people have told me if it's top mounted, the fans need to be exhausting air from the radiator. I honestly don't know how it would make your CPU cooler but apparently thats the convention?
I figured it wouldn't matter top or front which way to orient the fans (exhaust vs intake) as you're pull and exhausting into the same air and case either way?
