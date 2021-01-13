First AIO ever, What's Proper AIO mounting/orientation?

E

edo101

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2018
Messages
284
Hi all, after a lot of debate, I ordered the EK AIO 360MM rgb: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0842YK4L5/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

To cool my 10850K which can do 5.0 all core and possibly more.

When I asked about air vs CLC vs AIO, people mentioned having proper orientation and so I watched these two videos; Gamer Nexus:
And Jayz3cents:
I do plan on top mounting the AIO since doing front mounting might get in the way of future expansions HDD cage wise in my case: Phanteks P500a RGB
From these two videos, it appears I should be good just mounting the AIO on top? And the main risk is when you do front mounting? Is that the gist of these two videos?

Just want to make sure the AIO is mounted properly so it can last longer. Also people have told me if it's top mounted, the fans need to be exhausting air from the radiator. I honestly don't know how it would make your CPU cooler but apparently thats the convention?

I figured it wouldn't matter top or front which way to orient the fans (exhaust vs intake) as you're pull and exhausting into the same air and case either way?
 
freeagentt

freeagentt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 5, 2018
Messages
153
The manufacturer doesn't care how you mount it, it will still be covered under warranty. If it helps I ran my old H100 in all configurations, and it still lived. Coolant level is about half of what it used to be now but it still works lol. That's high TDP for you.
 
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
13,334
This whole idea of there being a "right" way to mount is blown out of proportion. Do whatever you want, the unit will still work.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
6,988
criccio said:
This whole idea of there being a "right" way to mount is blown out of proportion. Do whatever you want, the unit will still work.
Click to expand...
When it evaporates, in 14 years, having the lines leading into the rad at a higher level than the pump will be an issue.

OP, if it's top mounted, you will always be good to go.
 
R

rgMekanic

[H]ard|News
Joined
May 13, 2013
Messages
5,173
Top mount is fine, hose orientation doesn't matter, do however it fits best. I prefer my top fans to push. Easier install most of the time, and can see the fancy fans. If you have fancy fans.
 
T

thebufenator

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 8, 2004
Messages
1,299
I did use a Thermaltake Water 2.0 Extreme back in the say.......2014 ish. It did have evaporation and you could hear it when shaking the radiator.

I submerged it, removed a hose, ran the pump, and reattached the hose to get it full again.Now it is a dedicated GPU cooler.

All that to say, evap happens faster than you might think. Most mfg's do not submerse the coolers when filling them, so there is always air from the start as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top