First AIO ever, What's Proper AIO mounting/orientation?

I did use a Thermaltake Water 2.0 Extreme back in the say.......2014 ish. It did have evaporation and you could hear it when shaking the radiator.



I submerged it, removed a hose, ran the pump, and reattached the hose to get it full again.Now it is a dedicated GPU cooler.



All that to say, evap happens faster than you might think. Most mfg's do not submerse the coolers when filling them, so there is always air from the start as well.