Firmware 1/8 G2

Jerrycalista
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 26, 2020
- Messages
- 1
Good Morning
Does anyone have access to download the firmaware:
Drive: HPE Ultrium 15000 LTO-7
Firmware: LTO_15000_SAS_M571_MSL_S.frm (7.1 MB)
Tape Library HPE StoreEver 1/8 G2 Tape Autoloader
Firmware: MSL_1x8_G2_5.30.frm (1.7 MB)
