Firepro and Rtx cards in one computer

Hi all, I bought recently RTX 2070 Super for rendering and it's working fine in second pcie lane, but i cannot play any games with it. Fallen Jedi and Gears 5 didn't start with that card (with Firepro W7100 i played Jedi on lower settings but couldnt test Gears 5 because minimum gpu is 280x (mine is actually 280 without x and with 8 gigs of ram). In bios i only have 2x or 4x settings for second pcie and some 2nd or 3rd gen pcie options. I am planning to buy 9900k (i have 4790k now). Would better motherboard help? Now i have Asus Z97 K mobo. Thanks for replies. Cheers, Vedran