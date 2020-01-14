Firepro and Rtx cards in one computer

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by Veks, Jan 14, 2020 at 3:49 PM.

  1. Jan 14, 2020 at 3:49 PM #1
    Veks

    Veks n00b

    Messages:
    6
    Joined:
    May 11, 2016
    Hi all,

    I bought recently RTX 2070 Super for rendering and it's working fine in second pcie lane, but i cannot play any games with it. Fallen Jedi and Gears 5 didn't start with that card (with Firepro W7100 i played Jedi on lower settings but couldnt test Gears 5 because minimum gpu is 280x (mine is actually 280 without x and with 8 gigs of ram). In bios i only have 2x or 4x settings for second pcie and some 2nd or 3rd gen pcie options. I am planning to buy 9900k (i have 4790k now). Would better motherboard help? Now i have Asus Z97 K mobo.

    Thanks for replies.

    Cheers,
    Vedran
     
    Veks, Jan 14, 2020 at 3:49 PM
    Veks, Jan 14, 2020 at 3:49 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 14, 2020 at 4:03 PM #2
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,853
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2003
    Swap the cards?

    Honestly they should work without issues, assuming the rest of your system properly supports both GPUs, from PCIe lanes to power and so on.
     
    IdiotInCharge, Jan 14, 2020 at 4:03 PM
    IdiotInCharge, Jan 14, 2020 at 4:03 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 14, 2020 at 4:27 PM #3
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,168
    Joined:
    Oct 7, 2000
    make sure the 2070 is your primary and you shouldnt have any issues.
     
    pendragon1, Jan 14, 2020 at 4:27 PM
    pendragon1, Jan 14, 2020 at 4:27 PM
    #3