Firefox uninstalled itself... kind of.

I restarted my computer, and after restarting my computer I went to click on Firefox and it gave me the generic windows message indicating that I had clicked on a shortcut for something that doesn't exist. I checked the Program Files folder, and the "Mozilla Firefox" folder was no longer there. But, there was a folder called "Mozilla Firefox.bak". I deleted the .bak from the name of the folder and Firefox worked normally at that point.



My best guess is that it was in the middle of trying to update Firefox in the background when I did the restart, but still very strange. Has anyone ever had this happen before?