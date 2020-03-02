Firecuda 520 Benchmark Issues

I have a new PCIe 4.0 PC build using a ROG x570-e motherboard with a Ryzen 9 3950X CPU and a PCIe 4.0 1TB Firecuda 520 system drive. I've benchmarked the system drive using:
Are any of these to be believed? If so, do I have a problem with my drive given the low write speeds and IOPS performance? Is there a definitive benchmark tool I should be using instead? I can't find one from Seagate.
- CrystalDiskMark,
- AS SSD Benchmark and
- Samsung Magician
- 5002/1019
- 4072/3077
- 5000/1016
