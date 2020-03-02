Firecuda 520 Benchmark Issues

I have a new PCIe 4.0 PC build using a ROG x570-e motherboard with a Ryzen 9 3950X CPU and a PCIe 4.0 1TB Firecuda 520 system drive. I've benchmarked the system drive using:
  1. CrystalDiskMark,
  2. AS SSD Benchmark and
  3. Samsung Magician
Specs for sequential read/write (MB/s) are 5000/4400 and I get the following results on the respective tools:
  1. 5002/1019
  2. 4072/3077
  3. 5000/1016
1. and 3. are consistent and shows read speeds at spec and write speeds at only 1/5 of spec. 2. shows significantly higher write speeds but both read and write performance is well off specs. Samsung Magician also reports random read write IOPS performance that is around 1/4 of spec.

Are any of these to be believed? If so, do I have a problem with my drive given the low write speeds and IOPS performance? Is there a definitive benchmark tool I should be using instead? I can't find one from Seagate.
 
