Finished building my new case!

Well, mostly.



I haven't attached the side panels and such. Blue acrylic for those.



Case is made from 0.118" Styrene Sheet. I may put more edging around the corners. Haven't decided yet.



4x 120mm intake Arctic PWM fans

1x 120mm Exhaust PWM fan

2x 92mm Exhaust PWM fans



Front on the motherboard side can hold a 240mm rad. (Rear cannot)



There is about 260mm of Video card clearance currently.



There's about 145mm of vertical heatsink clearance. So, there are some restrictions on 120mm coolers.



Case is basically 12" cubed. 16cm deep on PC side, and 14cm on the rear compartment.



I am planning to add a 3 or 4 disk hdd enclosure on the rear compartment still. Will need to judge based on space after the pc is installed.



Overall, since I was making it up on the fly? I'm really not upset.



I had a drill, a Dremel, and some hand tools to cut everything.