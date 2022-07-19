Finding work?

I'm trying very hard to get work as a web dev, but it seems like it's almost impossible because I don't already have work experience in this field. I've been doing a crazy number of applications, but I rarely get anyone's interest -- even though I have a decent tech stack and project: React (primary), JS, Jest, Cypress, Typescript, Tailwind, PHP, MySQL ... and https://finances.jerradjohnson.com (among other projects, this is my best one).
Any thoughts, any suggestions? I've been trying for months and haven't been able to get a junior or an intern role yet.
Any thoughts, any suggestions? I've been trying for months and haven't been able to get a junior or an intern role yet.