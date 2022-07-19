Finding work?

I'm trying very hard to get work as a web dev, but it seems like it's almost impossible because I don't already have work experience in this field. I've been doing a crazy number of applications, but I rarely get anyone's interest -- even though I have a decent tech stack and project: React (primary), JS, Jest, Cypress, Typescript, Tailwind, PHP, MySQL ... and https://finances.jerradjohnson.com (among other projects, this is my best one).

Any thoughts, any suggestions? I've been trying for months and haven't been able to get a junior or an intern role yet.
 
That finances site - were you paid for that? How about other sites? That is experience and should be plugged into your resume as such.
 
That finances site - were you paid for that? How about other sites? That is experience and should be plugged into your resume as such.
I was not paid for it. I did it to build experience and have more to show in my resume... It's listed there as a project, but sadly it doesn't help me show work experience. Same with my other projects; I've never been paid to do anything as a programmer.
 
Are you on LinkedIn? How's your profile?

Beef up your profile a little with where you've been, what you know, what you're learning and so on. Shine it up real nice

Make a few connections with recruiters. In time you will be beating them away with a stick
 
The first job is the hardest one to get. Snooping your past posts, you were a student before... Are you still in school or did you graduate? Make sure you're using the career center as one of your sources for leads.

Are you pushing your finance site anywhere? I didn't actually try it, but it looks professional... You might add an About tab that gives maybe some more info about how the tool work, but also includes a link to your resume. If you spend some time linking it on relevant financial forums. Don't spam! but some places might have a place to discuss financial tools and you can say you built this and ask for feedback, etc; if you participate in Hacker News, you could do a Show HN, etc. Anyway, if you get a little interest in your tools, some people will click around and if they're hiring, you might make a good connection.

Otherwise, try to find jobs that are at least adjacent to web dev and see if you can make things happen over time. I did IT and technical support stuff getting started in software development. If you can do a bit of web dev on the clock, that's something you can talk about to your next job, etc. Smaller companies are better for this, because bigger companies tend to have more regimented roles.
 
