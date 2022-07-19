Finding work?

The first job is the hardest one to get. Snooping your past posts, you were a student before... Are you still in school or did you graduate? Make sure you're using the career center as one of your sources for leads.



Are you pushing your finance site anywhere? I didn't actually try it, but it looks professional... You might add an About tab that gives maybe some more info about how the tool work, but also includes a link to your resume. If you spend some time linking it on relevant financial forums. Don't spam! but some places might have a place to discuss financial tools and you can say you built this and ask for feedback, etc; if you participate in Hacker News, you could do a Show HN, etc. Anyway, if you get a little interest in your tools, some people will click around and if they're hiring, you might make a good connection.



Otherwise, try to find jobs that are at least adjacent to web dev and see if you can make things happen over time. I did IT and technical support stuff getting started in software development. If you can do a bit of web dev on the clock, that's something you can talk about to your next job, etc. Smaller companies are better for this, because bigger companies tend to have more regimented roles.