Finding the right managed switch for NAS, 2 dual routers?

I am looking for some guidance on finding a proper managed switch for my setup that has to change quickly in the next few days. I had an RT-AX88U which was set for Canada, I bought another 88U for 160MHz operation....and they are connected via single 1 Ethernet cable. The 88U connects to my NAS (DS918+) link aggregated for 2Gbps. Asus replaced the CA unit with a GT-AXE11000 (yes, you hear that right) and the downside is that it only has 4 Ethernet ports instead of 8 and I need at least 6. I intended to keep the "new' USA 88U to work in concert with my 11000. The 11000 supports 802.3ad just like the 88U but that puts me at 2 ports left.



So I was "thinking" of finding a switch....my thought would be to aggregate an 8 port switch from the 11000 to the 8 port...use 2 ports to feed the NAS, the 6 remaining to act as 1Gbps ports like the old 88U.......this might be option 1



I know there is a 2.5Gbps multiport but I need 2 Ethernet cables to make the NAS use 2Gbps and I don't see any type of adapters to split the Multi speed port (and honestly, first unit I've owned that has one)....option 2?



So I think a managed switch is the right way to go here....but I wasn't expecting some of the shell shock of $500 switches I've seen thus far.



Is there enough info here to provide guidance of what I can do to solve this issue to maintain a 2Gbps from the 11000 to the NAS without burning up 1/2 the ports on the 11000?



Thanks,

Chris