Finally migrating all my games to SSDs from spinners

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
I have enough SSD space for all my games and future games have 8.5 TB SSD space thinking of buying another 2TB but alot of motherboards
only takes X3 on the board but mine has X4. What I was doing in the past was putting frequently played games on the SSDs.
I would put games on the SSD that I would actually want to play then put other games on the HDD or spinner But not anymore I have all my games on SSDs have about 70 games installed in the process right now moving games from a 6TB Hitachi HDD to a older 870 QVO Samsung which were games I never gave the light of day. I'm going to transfer my epic games there as well. M.2 NVME Gen 3 drives are nothing short of amazing I really like them that I bought X3 of them all Samsungs so they don't die on me. I tranfered like x10 UBI games in like 14 minutes or so it would of been faster but they were on a regular Sata SSD.
 
criccio

That's fair. I guess I assumed as much. I get anxiety thinking about having so many games installed, i'd lose track of them all. I also rarely play more than 2-3 games at a time.
 
Armenius

Comixbooks said:
Slow internet basically where it takes hours to download something like a 40 GB game.
That isn't slow internet. Just plan to download what you want to play when you go to do something else. Queue up your downloads for when you're at work, for example, or have them run while you sleep. I usually only have 4-6 games installed at a time outside those on my "always installed" list. All my vintage games are on my spinner and backed up on an external drive.
 
Dan_D

I used to run insane amounts of storage relative to what most machines would have at a given time. I have a fast internet connection and have had Gigabit internet for years. At present, I run about 3TB of SSD storage and just delete games when I'm not using them and redownload them when I want them. I do have a 6TB mechanical drive, but it just stores documents, pictures and things like that. I haven't used mechanical drives for games since Arkham Knight came out and wouldn't work properly from one.
 
auntjemima

Armenius said:
That isn't slow internet. Just plan to download what you want to play when you go to do something else. Queue up your downloads for when you're at work, for example, or have them run while you sleep. I usually only have 4-6 games installed at a time outside those on my "always installed" list. All my vintage games are on my spinner and backed up on an external drive.
I'll be legit, I'm spontaneous when it comes to gaming. For instance, reference the thread I had about the wife wanting to play a game or whatever.

She decided on fallout 4 for the Xbox. Luckily I bought the game about 800 years ago on disc but never installed it. Took 2 hours to install.

Hard pass. I am trying to align myself with what the OP says about time. If I bought the digital game I could have been playing in minutes, but with slow disk access, it's slow as molasses, like his welfare internet.
 
Armenius

auntjemima said:
I'll be legit, I'm spontaneous when it comes to gaming. For instance, reference the thread I had about the wife wanting to play a game or whatever.

She decided on fallout 4 for the Xbox. Luckily I bought the game about 800 years ago on disc but never installed it. Took 2 hours to install.

Hard pass. I am trying to align myself with what the OP says about time. If I bought the digital game I could have been playing in minutes, but with slow disk access, it's slow as molasses, like his welfare internet.
Fallout 4 at 28.21 GB on the Xbox would take a little over 2.5 hours to download over a 25 Mbps connection, which is the broadband standard in the US. You didn't save much time by installing it from the disc.
 
auntjemima

Armenius said:
Fallout 4 at 28.21 GB on the Xbox would take a little over 2.5 hours to download over a 25 Mbps connection, which is the broadband standard in the US. You didn't save much time by installing it from the disc.
I have gigabit internet. I would have downloaded it in minutes.
 
criccio

auntjemima said:
I have gigabit internet. I would have downloaded it in minutes.
Kind of where I am. I'll delete things on a whim that i'm not playing and if I do, start the download and go make some food. It'll be done when I get back. Hell even something stupid like Warzone that's 200GB.
 
Armenius

auntjemima said:
I have gigabit internet. I would have downloaded it in minutes.
I see. Regardless of the "you" reference in my reply, if your internet meets the FCC definition of broadband then by all accounts it isn't really slow compared to installing from disc. I don't know if Comix ever mentioned his internet provider and speed, though he seems to be able to indulge himself a lot despite working for Walmart. If he has Comcast the cheapest speed they offer now is 50 Mbps. With their burst speed it would probably take around 1.5 hours to download a 40GB game, which isn't bad.
 
auntjemima

Armenius said:
I see. Regardless of the "you" reference in my reply, if your internet meets the FCC definition of broadband then by all accounts it isn't really slow compared to installing from disc. I don't know if Comix ever mentioned his internet provider and speed, though he seems to be able to indulge himself a lot despite working for Walmart. If he has Comcast the cheapest speed they offer now is 50 Mbps. With their burst speed it would probably take around 1.5 hours to download a 40GB game, which isn't bad.
He is probably in the slow or low end of broadband I would wager. Said a 40gb game would take hours. So I get your side. Be safe.
 
