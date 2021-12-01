Finally migrating all my games to SSDs from spinners

I have enough SSD space for all my games and future games have 8.5 TB SSD space thinking of buying another 2TB but alot of motherboards

only takes X3 on the board but mine has X4. What I was doing in the past was putting frequently played games on the SSDs.

I would put games on the SSD that I would actually want to play then put other games on the HDD or spinner But not anymore I have all my games on SSDs have about 70 games installed in the process right now moving games from a 6TB Hitachi HDD to a older 870 QVO Samsung which were games I never gave the light of day. I'm going to transfer my epic games there as well. M.2 NVME Gen 3 drives are nothing short of amazing I really like them that I bought X3 of them all Samsungs so they don't die on me. I tranfered like x10 UBI games in like 14 minutes or so it would of been faster but they were on a regular Sata SSD.