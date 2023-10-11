Finally got my iPhone 15 Pro Max and I love it

After impatiently waiting for 2 weeks I finally got my iPhone 15 Pro Max. I bought Titanium blue color. I love this device. Moments after buying it, I got a TPU soft case and tempered glass protection, I believe something premium like an iPhone 15 Pro Max without a case and tempered glass protection is like a motorcycle raider without helmet and gears. It came with iOS 17.03 so while doing intense sync with cloud.With the camera there are few things that I am puzzled.I am not a professional photographer, iPhone 15 PM provides 3 different focal length. Can someone guide if I am taking photographs of landscapes, and mostly outdoor, which focal length settings will be best for me? and for Indoor photography, which focal length should I use?15PM has up to 5X Optical zoom. However, while taking Cinematic Videos, I can only zoom up to. Cinematic Video quality is the best, if I am shooting a video in an auditorium and the stage is too far, I will need 5X zoom to take close up look. How can I unlock 5X optical zoom while taking videos at cinematic mode? I also noticed, that in Cinematic mode, I cannot take 4K video beyond 30 FPS. I am sure thatis capable of taking 4k Cinematic videos at 60 FPS. How can I unlock it? Is this a limitation provided by stock camera app?