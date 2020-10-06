Finally Going To Replace My Aging Gaming PC (Need Advice) UK

My main specs currently are:



Intel Core i7 2600k

16GB DDR3

GeForce GTX 980Ti 6GB

EVGA G2 750W (PSU)

Windows 10



I game on my monitor @ 1440p. I sometimes game on my 55" TV @1440p or sometimes 4K. I want to buy a decent gaming PC without breaking the bank. I don't want the absolute best hardware because that's paying over the odds for only a slight performance increase. I would like to continue gaming at 1440p but have the option of going 4K at times. I'm the sort of person who wants to run most graphical settings on maximum (with small compromises such as reduced AA). I would like CPU and graphics card recommedations mainly. I do photo editing with Photoshop too. Would my PSU be man enough? I will stick to air cooling because I have no idea about water cooling and it scares me. Or should I be waiting? Is something good around the corner? Also I am thinking about buying a prebuild PC (with configuration) on overclockers.co.uk or similar sites as I'd rather not have the hassle of building this myself. Is this wise? Budget is around £1.5k - £2k