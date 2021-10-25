Finally getting my EVGA card.

P

philb2

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
335
So I signed up on the EVGA list for a 3060 Ti on 12/10/2019, and for a long time I have been despairing about ever getting my card.

Well, despair no longer. I received an email from EVGA at 12.05 pm local time, was looking at my email about 12.15 local time and by 12.30 local time, I got the order confirmation.

The base price was $470, not the original $400, but I'm not about to argue here. This card goes into a Ryzen 3900X/X570 chipset system, and now I finally have the workstation I wanted when I built this system over a year ago. Hash Rate is not an issue for me, because I don't plan to mine.

Adios Newegg and their infernal Shuffle. Adios scammers.
 
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
2,537
Glad to hear you finally got what you wanted. And yes, screw Newegg, they are useless.
 
