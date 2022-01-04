Finally.......a 3070 will I be happy about it?

My number finally came up in the EVGA lottery. I got a
This LHR card will be replacing/upgrading a GTX 1080TI FE. I had asked opinions on this all the way back to Jan 2021. Will I see the difference? I do regular gaming, Cyberpunk and some FPS. I only use the onboard "legal" OC.
Will I be disappointed ?
Look for the 1080TI in the WTS in about ten days
|Product
|Price
|Quantity
|Total Price
|EVGA 08G-P5-3755-KL GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 ULTRA GAMING
This LHR card will be replacing/upgrading a GTX 1080TI FE. I had asked opinions on this all the way back to Jan 2021. Will I see the difference? I do regular gaming, Cyberpunk and some FPS. I only use the onboard "legal" OC.
Will I be disappointed ?
Look for the 1080TI in the WTS in about ten days