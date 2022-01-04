Finally.......a 3070 will I be happy about it?

narsbars

My number finally came up in the EVGA lottery. I got a
EVGA 08G-P5-3755-KL GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 ULTRA GAMING

This LHR card will be replacing/upgrading a GTX 1080TI FE. I had asked opinions on this all the way back to Jan 2021. Will I see the difference? I do regular gaming, Cyberpunk and some FPS. I only use the onboard "legal" OC.
Will I be disappointed ?
Look for the 1080TI in the WTS in about ten days:):)
 
mvmiller12


Well, in Cyberpunk you'll be able to turn on at least some level of Raytracing (how much depends on the resolution you play at and the FPS you are comfortable with) and that makes a pretty decent difference in that title alone.


Anecdote: I had a Radeon VII in my main rig until last month. It played everything I wanted it to just fine. 4K was playable for most games though some setting reductions had to occur to make it "smooth" on a lot of different titles. At 2K resolution, no compromises needed to be made at all. The Radeon VII is roughly comparable in performance and features to the 1080Ti you are coming from...

I recently had the opportunity to acquire a reference Radeon 6800XT and EK waterblock for pretty close to retail ($1080 shipped, actually). It is night and day. I can run everything I play maxed out at 4K. Raytracing in Control is amazing. The "smooth" is very very smooth. Yes, I feel safe in saying you will be satisfied.
 
narsbars

You are right. I did not mention FPS. Like any gamer I would like to play at 4K and my monitor caps out at 60 FPS. My primary goal is the highest possible quality settings first at 2K, followed by dreaming about 4K. Will any current games play at 4K? Everything I read says a 3070 won't deliver a reliable 4K with the highest settings.
 
mvmiller12

If you're actually using a 2K display, you should be able to max everything out, no problem. As far as 4K is concerned, the 3070 is still pretty performant, especially in raster mode. It should be just fine. 4K Raytracing might be a little more challenging on a 3070, but that really depends on the game - and most games offer different levels of raytracing. Then again if the game is popular enough to warrant nVidia supporting it, there is also DLSS which will get you to 4K through upscaling. Overall, you'll be coming out ahead.
 
