Finally.......a 3070 will I be happy about it?

Well, in Cyberpunk you'll be able to turn on at least some level of Raytracing (how much depends on the resolution you play at and the FPS you are comfortable with) and that makes a pretty decent difference in that title alone.





Anecdote: I had a Radeon VII in my main rig until last month. It played everything I wanted it to just fine. 4K was playable for most games though some setting reductions had to occur to make it "smooth" on a lot of different titles. At 2K resolution, no compromises needed to be made at all. The Radeon VII is roughly comparable in performance and features to the 1080Ti you are coming from...



I recently had the opportunity to acquire a reference Radeon 6800XT and EK waterblock for pretty close to retail ($1080 shipped, actually). It is night and day. I can run everything I play maxed out at 4K. Raytracing in Control is amazing. The "smooth" is very very smooth. Yes, I feel safe in saying you will be satisfied.