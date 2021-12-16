File validation and hash collisions?

cyclone3d

This topic has come to mind every once in a while and it always makes me ponder what the huge deal is with worrying about hashing algorithms such as md5 for executables.

Even if you were able to reliably change the content of a file to return the same hash as the original file, other than making the program crash, how extremely hard / impossible would it be to make a modified executable return the same exact hash and also still run? Then think about how impossible it would be to do that AND be able to have malicious code run from that same executable.

Anybody have a single example of a hash collisioned executable being able to even run?
 
Nobu

I don't have an example, but I know it has been done. It's especially "easy" with low resolution hashes, because a rounding error is all you need to have the same hash. Theoretically you could change a large chunk of code and do an asm jump to it from the beginning of the program if conditions are right, and still maintain the same hash.
 
Nobu

You could also hijack an existing jump and send it to some other place that has malicious code, thinking about it. Would be easier and even less detectable.
 
