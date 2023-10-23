File/directory based music player for Android?

I have a mirror of my music in /sdcard/Music/music/ as plain files (all bought). There are also playlists in winamp format (which is just one filename per line).
What is a good Android program to play these? I think I once used actual Winamp on Android, but there seem to be only fake ones available now.
Desired features:
- Directory-based play
- Including recursive directories (depth > 1)
- Support for flac files
- As mentioned, ideally reading winamp playlists, or some other playlist format I can make from a program