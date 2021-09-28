FF VII Remake Combat

I bought FF7 on release day for the PS1 back in 1997. Had a lot of hours in the game and my memory card died. Progress lost and I didn't have it in me at the time to start over. So now we have the Remake. Played the demo, bought the game, and just did the free upgrade to the PS5 version.I was excited to see the demo offered CLASSIC mode. I expected an old fashioned turn based RPG but it wasn't that. As an older gamer, that style is comfortable to me...it's what I grew up on. I struggled a little bit with the new game, even in classic mode. It felt like there were a lot of things happening that I wasn't controlling. Overwhelming at times.So I'm ready to dive into this but not sure if I should stick with classic mode or go with normal mode. I do not want to play on EASY difficulty. Just wondering if there are any other gamers, older or otherwise that have found the combat challenging? What mode did you choose? Are there any particular online guides or videos that you found helpful. There's a lot info out there, a lot of YouTube content. I'm going to dive in and try to figure all this out but was interested in some input from the [H] community. I may just be too old, too slow, and too stupid to enjoy this game.Thanks for reading.