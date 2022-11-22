Feedback on Component Upgrade as a service

Howdy yall, I’m Nic from Houston, TX a long time PC enthusiast. I've often wanted to upgrade a specific component but selling the old part has been a hassle. I've been working on a project called JTX and I'm looking for feedback on the landing page and general flow of upgrading a GPU (the only thing supported at this time).If you click on the following link the homepage currently has three GPU upgrade a user can make.Is this something yall would use?Any feedback for improvements would be greatly appreciated.Thanks so much!