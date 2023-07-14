Feedback Inquiry on build

Around Dec 2019, I started to buy parts for a new build, but I couldn't buy any new gen GPU so I used my 980 TI from my previous build. Fast forward to now, I pulled the trigger on a 7900XTX XFX and bought a new PSU.

Right now, I want to understand if I'm going to run into many issues with the CPU or MOBO? I normally try to have my builds last for a decade and do small updates every few years for a part. Could I continue to wait it out, before replacing the CPU, MOBO, and RAM to DDR5?

CPU - AMD 3900x
MOBO - ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING
RAM - 2 x 16GB G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4 3600
GPU - ZOTAC 980 TI, replacing with 7900 XTX XFX
PSU - Seasonic PRIME GX-850, replacing with FSP Hydro PTM PRO 1200W ATX 3.0
 
Yeah, that'll all work fine (though the PSU upgrade is probably not necessary).

Unless you really need the 3900X's additional cores for some other apps, upgrading the CPU to a 5800X3D would give a gaming system additional life.
 
I had a system with a 3900X that I upgraded to a 5800X3D, and its quite a bit snappier. If you are planning to keep it for some time now I would upgrade that.
 
