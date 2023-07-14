Feedback Inquiry on build

Around Dec 2019, I started to buy parts for a new build, but I couldn't buy any new gen GPU so I used my 980 TI from my previous build. Fast forward to now, I pulled the trigger on a 7900XTX XFX and bought a new PSU.
Right now, I want to understand if I'm going to run into many issues with the CPU or MOBO? I normally try to have my builds last for a decade and do small updates every few years for a part. Could I continue to wait it out, before replacing the CPU, MOBO, and RAM to DDR5?
CPU - AMD 3900x
MOBO - ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING
RAM - 2 x 16GB G.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4 3600
GPU - ZOTAC 980 TI, replacing with 7900 XTX XFX
PSU - Seasonic PRIME GX-850, replacing with FSP Hydro PTM PRO 1200W ATX 3.0
