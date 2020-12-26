Feed 3080 with separate 8-pin inputs from PSU?

My system is a 3960X TR3 with an EVGA 3080 XC3 Ultra. I have a Corsair AX1000 PSU and the system was utterly stable until the RTX. The problem I experienced was very intermittent sudden power off of the entire system, as though a fuse tripped. It happened rarely, only during extended gaming (typically with some stuff going on in the background) and only after some hours--in fact only in CP2077.



I had an 8-pin cable from the PSU, with two 8-pin connectors, and each of the two daisy-chained connectors powering the RTX. A couple of days ago I switched to running two separate cables to each 8-pin connector on the RTX and thus far I have not seen the issue re-emerge. However it's not a clean A-B-A sort of root cause and solution since the issue was happening so infrequently. Wanted to check in here with those more knowledgeable than I am: is there reason to believe that I could over-saturate a single connector (rail?) on the PSU?