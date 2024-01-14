Fedora 40 Looks To Ship AMD ROCm 6 For End-To-End Open-Source GPU Acceleration
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 January 2024 at 09:40 AM EST.
Fedora 40 is looking at shipping the AMD ROCm 6.x GPU compute stack to offer "end-to-end open-source GPU acceleration" with ease for this Red Hat funded Linux distribution.
