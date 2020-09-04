FD Node 804 build hiccup

Dropping down to a 3080 just so I can have one front case fan.

So I am slowly working a new PC build using a Fractal Design Node 804 mATX case. I like compact cases and thought it would be a good one to try a water cooling project on. Glad I am not dependent on getting this build done ASAP because it is being a bit of a pain.My goal is to do a custom water loop with the case and Fractal Design advertises several places you can place radiators for such a project. I decided that I would like to cool both the CPU and GPU with this build. As such, I figured I would need to have at least two radiators since the largest you can fit is a 280mm radiator on one side or 240mm radiators everywhere else. The catch with the 280mm is that you lose room for one of the front fans and it cannot be an oversize 280mm due to width constraints. Since I am going the 2 radiator route, I figured lets make them the same size and went with two 240mm Corsair XR7 radiators to go in top. Being 54mm thick and effectively having 480mm of radiator space, this should be plenty for a CPU and GPU that might be mildly overclocked (nothing extreme). I did my first test fit of a radiator in the power supply chamber and it fit nice and had room for the front fan to stay in place. So I then started to install my front fans the other week and get an idea how I will be routing their cables.Today, I decided to install the motherboard and RAM and do a test fit in the motherboard chamber to make sure there is enough clearance between the radiator and the RAM (one of the well known concerns with this case). I confirmed I have comfortable clearance between the RAM and radiator but...damn...the top front case fan won't fit now with the radiator installed. And here I thought I did my research and confirmed they both will fit. Turns out the radiator on the motherboard side is shifted a little further forward than the power supply chamber side, making a fan not fit. And I don't really see any good reason why they needed to do this.Well, some may say it isn't the end of the world, you still have the bottom front case fan to assist. Well, yeah...about that. I was originally thinking about squeezing a RTX 3090 into this case, which will fit, but without the bottom front case fan. So if I were to do that, then I would have no front case fans on the motherboard chamber side at all. So now I am toying with the following ideas:I am open to suggestions.While I am trying to figure this one out: I am still waiting for my CPU waterblock arrive, I need to pick out a pump and reservoir and figure out where to mount it, and order a video card when they go on sale/pre-order.