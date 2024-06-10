elmanoduarte
No.Hi.
Can a CPU intel i7 7800x FCLGA2066 X299 fit in a LGA 2011-3 motherboard??
Not to mention a completely different number of pins.That CPU is both electrically and physically incompatible with that socket. That CPU will not even physically fit the socket primarily because the physical socket keying is completely different between the sockets.