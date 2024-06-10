FCLGA2066

Hi.

Can a CPU intel i7 7800x FCLGA2066 X299 fit in a LGA 2011-3 motherboard??
 

A very obvious "NO". That CPU is both electrically and physically incompatible with that socket. That CPU will not even physically fit the socket primarily because the physical socket keying is completely different between the sockets. And even if that CPU and socket combo were physically compatible, the electrical contacts don't match one another, so that CPU will simply not work at all with that socket.

You will have to find an Intel i7 5000x or 6000x series CPU for that socket. And only those two series of CPUs will work with the socket. The i7-7800X will only fit a Socket LGA2066 motherboard.
 
That CPU is both electrically and physically incompatible with that socket. That CPU will not even physically fit the socket primarily because the physical socket keying is completely different between the sockets.
Not to mention a completely different number of pins.
 
