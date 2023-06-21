FCC wants to hear about how internet data caps affect peoples lives.

lostinseganet
The FCC is going to debate what should be done about internet data caps, but first they want to hear how data caps affect people's lives.
https://www.techspot.com/news/99113-fcc-wants-know-why-data-caps-thing-2023.html
Here is the website where you can tell them your views about data caps.
https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/articles/16136257875348-Data-Caps-Experience-Form
