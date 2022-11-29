FATAL ERROR: Z590i i5-11400F

M

mayhem147

n00b
Joined
Jun 30, 2022
Messages
19
Hi,

My computer has locked up a few times over the past few days.
I have taken a look at the event log but it wasn't able to tell me anything about the issue.
Nothing I could understand anyway.

I have attached the log file if someone wouldn'd mind taking a look I would appreciate it.

Thanks!
 
