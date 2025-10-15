  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Fastest Windows drive pooling solution?

TeeJayHoward

TeeJayHoward

Limpness Supreme
2FA
Joined
Feb 8, 2005
Messages
12,943
It's been ages. I remember Storage Spaces being slow as molasses. ZFS has issues with RND4K and isn't "officially" on Windows yet (although it seems to work). I have no idea if there are any modern RAID controllers that work across multiple PCIe slots, and if they'd be any faster than ZFS.

What's the go-to these days for speedy drive pooling? No need for redundancy. Just speed and capacity.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top