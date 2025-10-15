Fastest Windows drive pooling solution?

TeeJayHoward
Limpness Supreme
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2005
- Messages
- 12,943
It's been ages. I remember Storage Spaces being slow as molasses. ZFS has issues with RND4K and isn't "officially" on Windows yet (although it seems to work). I have no idea if there are any modern RAID controllers that work across multiple PCIe slots, and if they'd be any faster than ZFS.
What's the go-to these days for speedy drive pooling? No need for redundancy. Just speed and capacity.
What's the go-to these days for speedy drive pooling? No need for redundancy. Just speed and capacity.