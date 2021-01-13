Fan orientation

Digital Viper-X-
Alrighty, I'm moving my build to an O11-D XL, now time to setup the fans
Currently, this is what I'm thinking of doing.
Running 2 x 360mm rads, 1 up top, one on the bottom.
Bottom rad will have intake setup (pull through the rad)
Top rad will have exhaust (push)
3 more fans will be installed on the side mount for cool air being pulled in as well.
1 Fan exhausting behind the cpu
Would this be a good setup, having the bottom rad pulling warmer air into the case be an issue with 3 more fans yanking in cool air?
Thanks for any input
