Fan orientation

Alrighty, I'm moving my build to an O11-D XL, now time to setup the fansCurrently, this is what I'm thinking of doing.Running 2 x 360mm rads, 1 up top, one on the bottom.Bottom rad will have intake setup (pull through the rad)Top rad will have exhaust (push)3 more fans will be installed on the side mount for cool air being pulled in as well.1 Fan exhausting behind the cpuWould this be a good setup, having the bottom rad pulling warmer air into the case be an issue with 3 more fans yanking in cool air?Thanks for any input