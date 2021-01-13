Fan orientation

Digital Viper-X-

[H]F Junkie
Alrighty, I'm moving my build to an O11-D XL, now time to setup the fans :)

Currently, this is what I'm thinking of doing.

Running 2 x 360mm rads, 1 up top, one on the bottom.

Bottom rad will have intake setup (pull through the rad)
Top rad will have exhaust (push)

3 more fans will be installed on the side mount for cool air being pulled in as well.
1 Fan exhausting behind the cpu

Would this be a good setup, having the bottom rad pulling warmer air into the case be an issue with 3 more fans yanking in cool air?

Thanks for any input :)
 
Digital Viper-X-

[H]F Junkie
20210112_223351.jpg
 
termite

Supreme [H]ardness
That seems to be the standard fan layout for the XL. Should be fine.

Which Corsair rad do you have at the top?
 
Endgame

Gawd
Is it possible to use the side and top mounts with Rads and use the bottom as intake? That way there is no warm air from 1 rad heading to another.
 
Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
I personally want all my rads to have cool intake, so I'd configure it with one on the bottom and one on the side, (this is assuming the GPU and CPU will be watercooled).
There should be enough room for the rad if its <50mm thick on the backside, none of the generic components should have much difficulty with radiator heated air other than the gpu/cpu themselves.
 
Digital Viper-X-

[H]F Junkie
Endgame said:
Is it possible to use the side and top mounts with Rads and use the bottom as intake? That way there is no warm air from 1 rad heading to another.
It is possible, but it will be a bit of a mess (IMO) to fit it all that way. IF things don't work out this way, I will move it to the side though.

termite said:
That is what I was wondering. I have a XSPC rx360 that is roughly the same thickness, yours looked a little tight for the top of the motherboard.
The XR7 is 54mm? It's based off of the Blackice Nemesis GTX 360.
 
