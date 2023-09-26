Fan incorrectly mounted in the NR200?

Have mounted the rear case fan + processor fans intake on my NR200 build.
Top fans are mounted to blow out. This was once recommended but it makes no sense alone because of the show filters. Power supply sucks in fresh air from the side and blows it out the top. Graphics card is mounted 3 fans sucking. Temps see above are not so good.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSUK7p9qQnU&t=408s According to the test there are no difference from the Temps, I should turn Rear and Top but alone because of the dust protection ?
Top fans are mounted to blow out. This was once recommended but it makes no sense alone because of the show filters. Power supply sucks in fresh air from the side and blows it out the top. Graphics card is mounted 3 fans sucking. Temps see above are not so good.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSUK7p9qQnU&t=408s According to the test there are no difference from the Temps, I should turn Rear and Top but alone because of the dust protection ?