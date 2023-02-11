Fan curve/settings help?

Hello. Any Nvidia Ampere card owners - who use fan curve settings? Afterburner, Precision X1, Asus GPU Tweak etc.?

3060 and up?

I am not sure if my settings are satisfactory but I'm constantly changing the fan curve settings. Also, I know there are undervolt settings but not sure what to change.

I'm wondering if anyone has some examples to share - screenshots or? Or maybe you found some web links of others who posted screenshots?

I occasionally play games (this one game, in particular), and sometimes during the game, temps go up to 70s, mid 70s and occasionally hit 80/low 80s. It's hitting the 70s when the game character is doing nothing - so, I am wondering what I should change in the settings.

The card is an EVGA RTX 3060 XC 12gb card. 2-fan. I just started (learning/using) the Precision X1 program. The issue is I'm sensitive to noise - well, if I just use default settings, the card fans really ramp up at times and it's super noisy.

I am trying to find a balance - have acceptable temps and noise - also, I am considering upgrading to a 3080 / 3080 Ti / or even 3090 - since my display is a 4K TV and I also intend to use 3D Modeling/Content Creation programs - video editing programs - Blender, Davinci Resolve, Premiere Pro etc. and the upper tier card will help a lot with that. Looking at used cards. I would then sell my current card - so, I want to use it at low temps/ conservative use for any prospective buyer- in case, I sell.

I guess the post is getting too lengthy. In the Precision X1 settings, I've tried Default, Stealth and Quiet - also, tried Custom fan curves. Yes, I've done a web search and tried finding images/screen shots - asked on forums and EVGA/Nvidia sites, too.
 
I don't see anything wrong with 70s and low 80s. Your card will last a long time with that. Just tune the noise out. Go back to the quiet profile and go from there. Flatten the fan curve out so it doesn't ramp up as much.
 
