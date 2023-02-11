Fan curve/settings help?

Hello. Any Nvidia Ampere card owners - who use fan curve settings? Afterburner, Precision X1, Asus GPU Tweak etc.?



3060 and up?



I am not sure if my settings are satisfactory but I'm constantly changing the fan curve settings. Also, I know there are undervolt settings but not sure what to change.



I'm wondering if anyone has some examples to share - screenshots or? Or maybe you found some web links of others who posted screenshots?



I occasionally play games (this one game, in particular), and sometimes during the game, temps go up to 70s, mid 70s and occasionally hit 80/low 80s. It's hitting the 70s when the game character is doing nothing - so, I am wondering what I should change in the settings.



The card is an EVGA RTX 3060 XC 12gb card. 2-fan. I just started (learning/using) the Precision X1 program. The issue is I'm sensitive to noise - well, if I just use default settings, the card fans really ramp up at times and it's super noisy.



I am trying to find a balance - have acceptable temps and noise - also, I am considering upgrading to a 3080 / 3080 Ti / or even 3090 - since my display is a 4K TV and I also intend to use 3D Modeling/Content Creation programs - video editing programs - Blender, Davinci Resolve, Premiere Pro etc. and the upper tier card will help a lot with that. Looking at used cards. I would then sell my current card - so, I want to use it at low temps/ conservative use for any prospective buyer- in case, I sell.



I guess the post is getting too lengthy. In the Precision X1 settings, I've tried Default, Stealth and Quiet - also, tried Custom fan curves. Yes, I've done a web search and tried finding images/screen shots - asked on forums and EVGA/Nvidia sites, too.