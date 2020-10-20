Fan/Cooling Help Please

Good mornings,
With my newly rebuilt system I now have two onboard m.2 nvme x4 gen 4 sockets. One has a gen 4 drive one a gen 3. The gen 4 has the one heat spreader that came with the mobo.
Not wanting to have throttling I picked up two of these: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0827PM9VR/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I have two available fan headers on my TUF x570 Gaming Plus so I plan to use those to power the fans on the heat spreaders.
Now to my question: Are there any apps/programs I can use to individually control those fans and/or set a heat profile? The Asus Armory app is not allowing me any fan control and the other Asus fan controller apps wont install.
I suppose I could do everything from BIOS but that gets cumbersome.
Thanks!
