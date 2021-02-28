Fan control question

S

Secretweapon

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 24, 2004
Messages
100
I have a question on using the RPM / Fan control with ASUS Fan Xpert 4.

Current setup:

6 x Corsair LL Whites (Planned Radiator fans) - (2200rpm max)
4x EZ-DIY moonlight Whites (Case fans) - (1600rpm max)
All 10 fans are hooked up to a FH10 Deepcool 10 port Fan hub on CPU FAN header on ASUS DH.

As far as i know only fan 1 port is detected by MB and the Fan Xpert software (which is occupied a corsair fan) If I raise the fan speed to say 1800rpm, the corsair fans will all match. What I'm not sure on is how the EZ-DIY fans will react, will they just raise to that rpm(yikes?) Or a percentage of the 1600rpm max? I don't want to damage them with the higher rpm settings.

The EZ-DIY ARGB hub also has 5 PWM fan ports (Connected to one of the MB chassis fan ports) that I could just swap the 4 fans back to.
 
grim4593

grim4593

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2014
Messages
297
The motherboard will send a PWM signal to the computer fans and they will run at the corresponding frequency. So if your motherboard is putting out 30% the Corsair fans and EZ-DIY will both be running at approximately 30% of their max RPM.
The fan curve is not necessarily linear so if you have a 2000 rpm fan and you run it at 25% it does not necessarily mean it will be spinning at 500 rpm, but it should be pretty close. An example of one of the fan curves from Fan Xpert 4 is below.
Since you are mixing two different fans that may have different stall speeds you will want to make sure that you don't set the lowest PWM/rpm speed to where the non-sensored fans do not spin since being stalled can cause them to overheat and damage them.
1614564301047.png
 
N

Nasgul

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 11, 2005
Messages
85
Why don't you use fan splitter cables for those 4 EZ-DIY fans and connect them to a different fan header?

I don't like fan hubs, so I did fan splitters, all 3x 120mm RAD fans are connected in the CPU fan header, then the 3x 140mm intake fans connected to a fan header and any of the other fans are connected to the motherboard's fan header, and yes, with splitters when necessary.
The Fan Xpert works great, I can easily adjust any of the fan speeds and even turn them off, not necessarily being PWM either. I got 4 cheap $9.99 MetallicGear 140mm fans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top