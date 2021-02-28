Fan control question

The motherboard will send a PWM signal to the computer fans and they will run at the corresponding frequency. So if your motherboard is putting out 30% the Corsair fans and EZ-DIY will both be running at approximately 30% of their max RPM.The fan curve is not necessarily linear so if you have a 2000 rpm fan and you run it at 25% it does not necessarily mean it will be spinning at 500 rpm, but it should be pretty close. An example of one of the fan curves from Fan Xpert 4 is below.Since you are mixing two different fans that may have different stall speeds you will want to make sure that you don't set the lowest PWM/rpm speed to where the non-sensored fans do not spin since being stalled can cause them to overheat and damage them.