Fan control question

I have a question on using the RPM / Fan control with ASUS Fan Xpert 4.
Current setup:
6 x Corsair LL Whites (Planned Radiator fans) - (2200rpm max)
4x EZ-DIY moonlight Whites (Case fans) - (1600rpm max)
All 10 fans are hooked up to a FH10 Deepcool 10 port Fan hub on CPU FAN header on ASUS DH.
As far as i know only fan 1 port is detected by MB and the Fan Xpert software (which is occupied a corsair fan) If I raise the fan speed to say 1800rpm, the corsair fans will all match. What I'm not sure on is how the EZ-DIY fans will react, will they just raise to that rpm(yikes?) Or a percentage of the 1600rpm max? I don't want to damage them with the higher rpm settings.
The EZ-DIY ARGB hub also has 5 PWM fan ports (Connected to one of the MB chassis fan ports) that I could just swap the 4 fans back to.
