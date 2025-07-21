  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Fallout: Bakersfield (Fallout 1 mod)

Remember Necropolis or the City of the Dead in Bakersfield from the first Fallout?
Well a small team of Fallout/Doom fanatics has been working on a mod of Fallout made in the GZDoom Engine for a couple of years now, and finally have released a trailer for it.

Looks great and I will be riding the hype train.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e8WrmOibpM

 
