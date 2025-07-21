Fallout: Bakersfield (Fallout 1 mod)

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
Remember Necropolis or the City of the Dead in Bakersfield from the first Fallout?
Well a small team of Fallout/Doom fanatics has been working on a mod of Fallout made in the GZDoom Engine for a couple of years now, and finally have released a trailer for it.
Looks great and I will be riding the hype train.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e8WrmOibpM
