Failed coldboot with 7+ SSD/HDDs

A few years ago I put together a cheap-as-hell Ryzen 1200/Gigabyte AX370 Gaming rig, basically for fileserver and whoever-happens-to-need-it kiosk use. It retained its old case's 750w (or similar) Seasonic PSU which I still have confidence in after much testing, including stress testing fully OC'd CPU and an old HD5850 which isn't part of the rig. This is a basic board and doesn't offer anything like sequential HDD spinup. I have no problems coldbooting with just SSD or one pair of HDDs, but SSD + 3 pairs is no good. It will fail to finish posting multiple times and go to the UEFI suggesting unstable clocks (even at stock). Rather than reverting to defaults when offered, I just hit 'enter UEFI' and F10 to save my usual settings, forcing a reboot, and I never have problems from that point on. The box never fails to cold boot IF I hold Del and save and exit in UEFI. Is this just the kind of thing I should expect with a cheapass main board? I never put together rigs like this one, but wanted to be cute about it. It's a minor inconvenience and I rarely cold boot, so I'm not worried about it--I don't let it cost me extra spinup/spindown cycles. I'm assuming it's just a lack of robust power handling capabilities onboard and all the simultaneous spinups cause issues.