FAH v7 issue

Ran into a weird issue while running FAH. I'm still using v7 as it integrates well with HFM.net and has been in use on all my boxen for years . After getting my shiny new 5060Ti (primarily for folding) and running it for a couple weeks I decided to update the Geforce driver to the latest 581.57 . The GPU then became disabled in FAH and I couldn't find a way to get it going. Tried going with the slightly older 581.08 driver with no success. Rolling back to 576.88 which is what I updated from fixed the issue. I did run FAH v8 for about a week but I dislike the lack of control thru HFM.net and being required to login with an account, etc. Just a heads up, newer Geforce drivers break FAH v7.