  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FAH v7 issue

T

Toconator

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2005
Messages
847
Ran into a weird issue while running FAH. I'm still using v7 as it integrates well with HFM.net and has been in use on all my boxen for years . After getting my shiny new 5060Ti (primarily for folding) and running it for a couple weeks I decided to update the Geforce driver to the latest 581.57 . The GPU then became disabled in FAH and I couldn't find a way to get it going. Tried going with the slightly older 581.08 driver with no success. Rolling back to 576.88 which is what I updated from fixed the issue. I did run FAH v8 for about a week but I dislike the lack of control thru HFM.net and being required to login with an account, etc. Just a heads up, newer Geforce drivers break FAH v7.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top