facebook silliness

honegod
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2000
- Messages
- 6,935
I have no interest in 'social media'.
but I keep being directed to Facebook for information on subjects I AM interested in.
how can I access the data on facebook I want without submitting my all to Facebook ?
posted here because it IS a security question, neh ?
but I keep being directed to Facebook for information on subjects I AM interested in.
how can I access the data on facebook I want without submitting my all to Facebook ?
posted here because it IS a security question, neh ?