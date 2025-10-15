F5 says hackers stole undisclosed BIG-IP flaws, source code

erek
"Customers should take action
F5 is still reviewing which customers had their configuration or implementation details stolen and will contact them with guidance.
To help customers secure their F5 environments against risks stemming from the breach, the company released updates for BIG-IP, F5OS, BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes, BIG-IQ, and APM clients.
Despite any evidence "of undisclosed critical or remote code execution vulnerabilities," the company urges customers to prioritize installing the new BIG-IP software updates.
Furthermore, F5 support makes available a threat hunting guide for customers to improve detection and monitoring in their environment.
New best practices for hardening F5 systems now include automated checks to the F5 iHealth Diagnostic Tool, which can now flag security risks, vulnerabilities, prioritize actions, and provide remediation guidance.
Another recommendation is to enable BIG-IP event streaming to SIEM and configure the systems to log to a remote syslog server and monitor for login attempts.
"Our global support team is available to assist. You can open a MyF5 support case or contact F5 support directly for help updating your BIG-IP software, implementing any of these steps, or to address any questions you may have" - F5
The company added that it has validated the safety of BIG-IP releases through multiple independent reviews by leading cybersecurity firms, including CrowdStrike and Mandiant.
Additional guidance for F5 customers comes from UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
Both agencies recommmend identifying all F5 products (hardware, software, and virtualized) and making sure that no management interface is exposed on the public web. If an exposed interface is discovered, companies should make compromise assessment.
F5 notes that it delayed the public disclosure of the incident at the U.S. government's request, presumably to allow enough time to secure critical systems.
"On September 12, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice determined that a delay in public disclosure was warranted pursuant to Item 1.05(c) of Form 8-K. F5 is now filing this report in a timely manner," explains F5.
F5 states that the incident has no material impact on its operations. All services remain available and are considered safe, based on the latest available evidence.
BleepingComputer has contacted F5 to request more details about the incident, and we will update this post when we receive a response.
This is a developing story."
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...o-steal-undisclosed-big-ip-flaws-source-code/
