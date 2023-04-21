F02 UPS failure with specific PSU

I purchased an NZXT C1200 for my new build, and it immediately tripped my UPS with F02 failure on first boot. The alarm went off with F02 on the UPS screen, and it required turning power off and back on to reset. That seems to indicate a short in the battery, but this is a new battery (just replaced about a month ago), and it happens with only this specific PSU. I swapped out the new PSU with the PSU from my old build, and it boots up without an issue.

I decided to try the new PSU again, after finding everything good with the old PSU, and again it had the same F02 failure. Strangely, after trying several times, it finally booted with the new PSU without error, and I was able to shut down and reboot with an issue. As a test, I disconnected power from the PSU and plugged it back in, and it started up again with the F02 failure.

When connected directly to the wall the new PSU works fine. So at this point I have no idea if there is something wrong with the PSU or UPS.

For now I've switched back to the old PSU, which 100% works with the UPS without any errors. Has anyone had this happen before with a UPS issue with only a specific PSU?
 
MANY devices draw a lot, max, or sometimes even over their rated limits when they first boot up or are connected. I have a 60W USB-C PD 12v power charger that works fine in my car but in my battery power station dealio it spikes 100w for a second and trips a safety. Even though my rig usually doesn't draw over 400w even when gaming the lights in my office always dim for a second after hitting the power button.

It sounds like your UPS is sensitive to the initial draw from your power supply. You need to take a look at the rating on your power supply. I almost universally use 1500va APCs for gaming rigs for this reason. If you have a 600va UPS and your PS Is 600w or higher, I can say this is likely the case.

I don't know how invested you are in your current UPS, but it's not a big deal getting used 1500va APCs on ebay. Then just install new batteries.
 
That's an interesting thought. I hadn't considered that, so thank you for sharing.

The new PSU is 1200W, but the UPS is 1000VA. The old PSU is 750W. So maybe that's why it works with the old but not with the new. I bought more PSU than I need so that it will remain in the passive fan mode most of the time.
 
Lava Lamp Freak said:
The new PSU is 1200W, but the UPS is 1000VA. The old PSU is 750W.
That sounds like the problem. High-power PSUs often have huge inrush current due to all the input filtering capacitance, sometimes it can even cause trouble with AFCI breakers that interpret the inrush as a dead short.
 
