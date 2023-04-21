F02 UPS failure with specific PSU

I purchased an NZXT C1200 for my new build, and it immediately tripped my UPS with F02 failure on first boot. The alarm went off with F02 on the UPS screen, and it required turning power off and back on to reset. That seems to indicate a short in the battery, but this is a new battery (just replaced about a month ago), and it happens with only this specific PSU. I swapped out the new PSU with the PSU from my old build, and it boots up without an issue.



I decided to try the new PSU again, after finding everything good with the old PSU, and again it had the same F02 failure. Strangely, after trying several times, it finally booted with the new PSU without error, and I was able to shut down and reboot with an issue. As a test, I disconnected power from the PSU and plugged it back in, and it started up again with the F02 failure.



When connected directly to the wall the new PSU works fine. So at this point I have no idea if there is something wrong with the PSU or UPS.



For now I've switched back to the old PSU, which 100% works with the UPS without any errors. Has anyone had this happen before with a UPS issue with only a specific PSU?