F/S Parting out gaming PC

Parting out one of my PC's that I do not use and all components have little hours on them. I have perfect heat under Niner21, and have 2FA enabled. All hardware is in mint condition, and comes from a smoke free home. I prefer to sell to established current members here with great heat as I prefer Paypal F&F payment.
Aorus RTX 5070 TI Master: Bought from a member new here and used very little as I was able to snag a RTX 5080 soon thereafter. Hard to find card that retails for $999. Comes in original box with all accessories. Card is registered at Gigabyte and I will help if any warranty issues arise.$850 shipped (box is big so shipping will be a little expensive).
Combo only: MSI Tomahawk Z790 with Intel 13700K and 32GB Crucial Pro DDR5 (2x16) $415 shipped. I bought the motherboard brand new in 7/24, and the CPU was bought brand new 6/24 and used seldomly and most of it's time was run under the motherboards latest bios to prevent any issues. Pic below is of the PC assembled as of this morning.
