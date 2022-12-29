F/S AMD 3900X

Hello all,



Heatware is 26-0-0 under [Paragon], shipping to CONUS from 55438.



I have for sale an AMD 3900x complete with retail packaging and never used wraith cooler. Pulled working from my rig as I just purchased a 5800x3d. Never over clocked beyond some minor auto settings from Ryzen Master and run under an AIO for its entire lifespan.



Asking $155 shipped taking paypal or Gpay. Or if you live in the cities we can do cash and a meetup.



Thanks!