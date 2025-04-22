  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

F/S 1155 mitx board combo

B

buschman31

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 8, 2005
Messages
3,495
Zotac H77 itx with i5-2400 and 2x4gb GSkill memory. $70 shipped

Comes with the two antennas and i/o plate. One wire of the wifi/bluetooth card is broken or separated but the card still works.

Willing to trade for a 2tb nvme m.2 ssd.

Will sell separately.
 

Attachments

  • Zotac 1155 board - Imgur (1).jpg
    Zotac 1155 board - Imgur (1).jpg
    477.3 KB · Views: 0
  • Zotac 1155 board - Imgur (2).jpg
    Zotac 1155 board - Imgur (2).jpg
    406.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Zotac 1155 board - Imgur (3).jpg
    Zotac 1155 board - Imgur (3).jpg
    553.1 KB · Views: 0
  • Zotac 1155 board - Imgur.jpg
    Zotac 1155 board - Imgur.jpg
    517.6 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top