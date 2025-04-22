F/S 1155 mitx board combo

buschman31
2[H]4U
- Joined
Nov 8, 2005
- Messages
3,495
Zotac H77 itx with i5-2400 and 2x4gb GSkill memory. $70 shipped
Comes with the two antennas and i/o plate. One wire of the wifi/bluetooth card is broken or separated but the card still works.
Willing to trade for a 2tb nvme m.2 ssd.
Will sell separately.
