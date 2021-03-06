"Eyesafe®" displays/laptops

Anyone see/experience any Eyesafe displays. My eyes are getting (slightly) worse as I age. Gazing into bright blue led backlights for hours can't be good, despite exercise and hearty diet of liver and raw eggs for retinol and other eye opening nutrients.There isn't much info or talk out there about this in the years they've been out. I think it's mostly a dell gimmick but some others have the cert.I saw the new dell 9770 has it and reviews say the screen is a real looker although I hate dells xps throttling nonsense so I am very wary to try one.