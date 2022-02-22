Extract audio/video from a PC --> 4 TVs

Hello,I'm in the final steps for opening my fitness center in Paris, but I have a final question. Total mystery for me.On my PC, I have a playlist of .avi and .mp4 videos (I'll change them every day).I want to extract sound/video from my PC and send them to the 4 giant TVs. So, all TVs will display the same music videos at same moment.My HUGE problem is that, in my office, I want to split my PC monitor in two to control what I send to the TVs and check that all is ok: on the left part of the monitor, I want to see my normal desktop (to check the paylist, etc.), and on the right part, I want to see the videos, exactly what my clients will see. Of course, I never want that my clients see the mouse pointer, texts, etc., I don't want that they see what I'm doing: only music videos for hours and hours.Splitting my PC monitor like that is possible? May I need 2 PC monitors?Where plugging the two PC monitors?The HDMI port of the Graphic Card is already use to send the video signales to the Bluestream video splitter (which allows to send the videos to the 4 TVs).- So, I plug one PC monitor to the DisplayPort of the Graphic Card? If so, where can I plug the second monitor? To the HDMI output of the Bluestream splitter?Thanks a lot!Laura