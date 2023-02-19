External PC CPU/Heat/Memory Monitor

I’m looking for a way to monitor my personal pcs health while I’m working on my work pc (Shared monitors).I had a ique nexus which was great, except when the screen locked it would shut off. I guess this is a security issue with windows?I’m wondering if anyone has found a solution for it, maybe a lower level?I’ve found many on amazon that use the usb header on the motherboard, but I’m guessing it’ll have the same issue as the nexus?Thanks!