External PC CPU/Heat/Memory Monitor

jfnirvana292
[H]ard|Gawd
- Apr 9, 2002
- 1,465
I’m looking for a way to monitor my personal pcs health while I’m working on my work pc (Shared monitors).
I had a ique nexus which was great, except when the screen locked it would shut off. I guess this is a security issue with windows?
I’m wondering if anyone has found a solution for it, maybe a lower level?
I’ve found many on amazon that use the usb header on the motherboard, but I’m guessing it’ll have the same issue as the nexus?
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0B5...d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9waG9uZV9kZXRhaWwp13NParams
Thanks!
