External LTE/5G Antenna

I've got an LTE/5G bridge device for a tertiary internet connection. On going remodeling work has forced me to relocate it from its longtime home. It will not be able to return. The problem with new home is poor signal. I have seen several type of external antenna options but honestly have no idea what I should be looking at. The antenna ports on my device are as follows:



main

mimo1

mimo2

diversity/gnss



It probably should be noted the issue with the signal is quality more than power. In new location I can't get better than around -14 rsrq vs -6 earlier. RSRP is sitting -99 which sucks. I can move it about can get it as high as -75 but then rsrq drops even more and throughput drops to below 1Mbps. As it is throughput is around 24Mbps vs over 100Mbps earler.



Any suggestions appreciated.