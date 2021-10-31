External housing for macbook pro's AirPort Board

I've 2014 retina macbook pro 15. I'm selling it but would like to get the airport board/ wifi+bluetooth card out of it for personal use. I was wondering if there's external housing for those card that I can put in and plug it into other PCs/computer via USB and have it working.



Only reason for it is, that it's connected to few of the high speed access points in the city and no matter how many times I do clean install they're automatically connected. I would like to keep this benefit for new systems I get. So it'll be easier to replace the card and keep it but I want to make sure I can use it on the go as well since it's pretty handy card.

PS. I've installed it in few different version of macbooks from friends and family and it seems to connect those without needed a login access.



It's al