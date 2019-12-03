External GPU - Akito Node w/ GeForce 1660Ti Ventus - SOLD!

R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
142
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
142
maxius said:
if remember correctly this can display on the internal display?
Click to expand...
Well I had not thought of it because I use it on my external monitor, but I guess you could using the T3 cable.
My laptop has a 960M internal GPU which I disable and boot up with the Akito/1660ti...
 
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
142
My new build should be here by Xmas I hope so this will be available after that...
 
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
142
This is a Ventus 1660ti OC.
My new PC is in so this is ready to box up and ship. Power cord and Thunderbolt cable included.
 
Last edited:
A

Adidas4275

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 11, 2006
Messages
5,974
if you still have this after the holidays when my bank account recovers I may be giving you a PM

best of luck selling.

Nice little bump up from my 1060 max q and future prooting
 
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
142
Just sent to me from an inmate.
Good info for those wondering about compatibility;
“Egpu.io has all your external gpu data including builds with specific enclosures. If a laptop thunderbolt port works with an egpu, it should work for all.”
 
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,661
I am tempted to try this out, just for fun. Short on funds just now.....can you use anything in trade?
 
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
142
I just had a custom pc built that has it all so, no not really anything computer-wise...
 
Grimham

Grimham

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2004
Messages
1,457
I have no use for this...but I'm still tempted.
Seems to be a great price for the Node+GPU. Free bump and GLWS.
 
R

RapidDog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 7, 2019
Messages
142
The 1660Ti card is sold and shipped.

I have the Akito Node ready to ship in the original box with Thunderbolt and power cables.
These run $230 to $500 plus shipping depending on where you look.
I'd like $150 for it in my pocket after PayPal fees and shipping.

IMG_2316-X2.jpg IMG_2317-X2.jpg IMG_2319-X2.jpg IMG_2318-X2.jpg IMG_2324_heic-X2.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
external gpu
Top