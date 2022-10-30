external display doesn't wake up when I wake up my Mac in clamshell mode.

been using previous versions of MacBook (intel 2019, 2017, etc) in clamshell mode for years now. I have an external display (Dell 3007WFP) connected and when I tap my Magic Keyboard, the external display wakes up and I'm at the login screen.



Since upgrading to an M1 MacBook Air and putting it in clamshell mode. this no longer works. I'll tap my keyboard endlessly and the display connected via Thunderbolt Hub will stay black. I'll have to open up my clamshell Mac and then the login screen will be present. Then after logging in I'll have to unplug my external display (which means disconnecting my Thunderbolt hub and all external USB drives first) and plug it back in. Super annoying.

Is there a remedy??